today at 6:36 PM
Published 6:41 PM

Driver suspected of losing control due to icy roads in deadly crash on I-25 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and closed the interstate for hours in Pueblo.

Thursday, officers responded to a reported rollover in the 5900 block of southbound I-25 near Dillon Dr. just before 7 a.m. 

At the scene, officers found a vehicle upside down in the northbound lanes of I-25. According to PPD, a man was found dead in the driver’s seat. 

The PPD said the vehicle was driving southbound on the interstate when the driver lost control on the icy road. The vehicle hit a guardrail, went into the air, and rolled onto its top. 

Investigators believe driving too fast for road conditions is the initial suspected cause of the crash. Drugs and alcohol don’t appear to be factors. 

The interstate reopened around 11:45 a.m. 

The Pueblo County Coroner will release the identity of the driver. 

