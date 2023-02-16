Dog and five-week-old puppies recovering after being found in dumpster

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young dog and her four babies found in a dumpster are now safe thanks to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

According to the HSPPR, Lady and her five-week-old puppies are recovering after their ordeal.

HSPPR

Once they were old enough, Lady's babies were placed in a foster home. The HSPPR said Lady did a wonderful job caring for her little family, and now it was time to find someone to take care of her.

Lady is now living happily in her forever home.

Her puppies are still growing and have since been named Banana Pepper, Zesty Dill, Gherkin, and Sweet Petite.