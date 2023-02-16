Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:12 PM

Dog and five-week-old puppies recovering after being found in dumpster

HSPPR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young dog and her four babies found in a dumpster are now safe thanks to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

According to the HSPPR, Lady and her five-week-old puppies are recovering after their ordeal.

HSPPR

Once they were old enough, Lady's babies were placed in a foster home. The HSPPR said Lady did a wonderful job caring for her little family, and now it was time to find someone to take care of her.

Lady is now living happily in her forever home.

Her puppies are still growing and have since been named Banana Pepper, Zesty Dill, Gherkin, and Sweet Petite.

HSPPR
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content