Colorado Springs paramedic admits ‘not knowing what to do’ in deadly arrest of 63-year-old man

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates obtained new body-worn camera footage showing the moments after a Colorado Springs man was taken to a hospital after being wrestled to the ground by a Colorado Springs Police officer and fire paramedic.

On November 15, 2022, the Crisis Response Team (CRT) was dispatched to a home on the northeast side of the city on reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. The CRT was made up of CSPD Officer Sean Reed, a paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and a Diversus Health Clinician.

Within five minutes of the team responding to the scene, a "struggle" between them ensued and 63-year-old Kevin Dizmang became unresponsive once in handcuffs. At the hospital, Dizmang was pronounced dead.

Body-worn camera footage from Ofc. Reed at the scene showed Dizmang walking in the middle of the street and at times bending over with his hands on his knees. Then, Dizmang is brought to the ground on his stomach as Reed attempts to get Dizmang's hands behind his back, and the paramedic appears to be draped across his back with his entire body weight.

Now, 13 Investigates has obtained footage from attorneys for Dizmang's family showing the responding paramedic, Nicholas Fischer, discussing the arrest at the hospital.

In the video, shot from Reed's body-worn camera footage, Reed and Fischer were congratulated for their "work" during the call.

Someone unidentified asks Fischer, "he was that big [explicit] wasn't he?" and then others began laughing.

Fischer admitted this was his first time "taking someone down" with this job. He claimed he was told to help Reed detain Dizmang and didn't know what to do.

In the video, Fischer can be heard saying, “I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,' the clinician poked me she's like 'go help him restrain him.' I went to pull drugs out and she said ‘No, go help him.’ So I was like, oop, high school football.”

The group laughs again.

Someone unidentified tells Fischer, “Good form, homie.”

Watch the video below:

Dizmang's death has since been ruled a homicide. However, no charges have been filed against the CSPD officer and paramedic.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says the actions of both men have been ruled justified after a thorough investigation into the incident.

CSFD tells 13 Investigates they have no comment on the newly released video. Fischer has since returned to work with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.