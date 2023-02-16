18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day in Colorado Springs at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend is the 18th annual Bighorn Sheep Day in Colorado Springs.

Saturday, Feb. 18 people are invited to visit the free family event at the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center.

The event includes wildlife viewing stations, live animals, nature walks, education booths, giveaways, and more.

A timeline of educational programs is below:

10:15 a.m. Interactive Bighorn Survival Game (Youth 6 – Adults).

11:00 a.m. Bighorn Sheep in Garden of the Gods

12:00 p.m. Colorado Natives, Live Animal Program by Nature’s Educators

1:15 p.m. Rampart Range Herd Update (our local heard)

Bighorn Sheep Day lasts between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

In addition to the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department, organizing partners include Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, Visit Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks & Wildlife, Nature’s Educators, Bear Creek Nature Center, National Forest Service, Friends of Garden of the Gods, and Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain.