Tracking outages in Southern Colorado during Wednesday’s winter storm
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- With Wednesday's winter storm impacting much of Southern Colorado, there's a chance of power outages.
Below is information from utility companies on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on the weather.
Colorado Springs Utilities:
- To monitor any outages, click here.
- To report an outage, click here
- For the Colorado Springs Utilities storm center, click here
Black Hills Energy:
- To monitor any outages, click here
- To report any outages, click here
- For more Black Hills Energy weather information, click here
San Isabel Electric: