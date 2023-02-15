Statewide storm causes difficult driving conditions

Skip to Content
SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Drivers are urged to plan ahead for Wednesday's snowstorm, expected to affect all of Colorado.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, various parts of the state will get hit with snow at different times, meaning motorists could encounter rapidly changing weather and road conditions, including blowing snow and poor visibility caused by high winds.

CDOT plans on having crews out clearing roads beginning with interstates and the most heavily traveled routes first during the storm. Once the storm has tapered off, they'll plow the state-maintained secondary routes.

Cities and counties are responsible for clearing local and residential roads.

At 5:58 a.m., CDOT announced the southbound lane of I-25 between US 50 and Exit 99B is closed due to a crash.

