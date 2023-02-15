Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office now processing concealed carry permits online

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is making the process for applying for and renewing a concealed carry gun permit easier.

Effective immediately, all renewal applications for concealed carry permits must be submitted and will be processed online. Pueblo County residents wanting to apply for a new permit can access and complete the application online but will still need to schedule an in-person appointment to get fingerprinted and photographed. Appointments will need to be made online. There will no longer be walk-in or phone appointments, the PCSO said.

The new and renewal application process can be accessed via the Sheriff’s Office website. Once you are on the website, click on the “concealed gun permits” icon on the main page.

The PCSO said all supporting documents required to process a renewal application must be downloaded and submitted online. Payments must also be made online with a credit card.

Residents who are applying for their first concealed carry permit must bring their original handgun training certificate to their scheduled appointment.

The PCSO said the change in the application process comes as demand for concealed carry handgun permits continues to grow substantially. Last year, there were more than 2,600 concealed carry permits issued, including 1,407 new permits. This is nearly a 48% increase from the previous year when 1,782 permits were issued, including 767 new permits, the PCSO said.

For more information on the permit process, the sheriff's office said you can call (719) 583-4941.

