Oxygen truck crashes into Pueblo County house and hits gas line

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to a truck that crashed into a house in rural Pueblo County and hit a gas line.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of an oxygen truck traveling eastbound on Highway 50 lost control and crashed through a wired fence into a house around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday. CSP said no injuries were reported.

However, a natural gas line in the house was hit. Crews, including Xcel Energy, responded to the scene.

According to officials at the scene, Xcel "capped" the natural gas line. However, crews will need to dig underground to reroute the line, which they can't do at this time due to the weather.

Crews are currently assessing the situation. The truck will remain in place until the natural gas line has been rerouted.

This is a developing story.