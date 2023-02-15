Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 8:35 AM

Mountain Metro buses not running Wednesday due to winter weather

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the winter storm, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus service will not operate on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

According to MMT officials, this is for all routes and includes both fixed-route and Metro Mobility services.

MMT apologized for the inconvenience but said safety is a top priority and the conditions in some areas have forced canceled services.

For more information on bus services, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content