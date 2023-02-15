Mountain Metro buses not running Wednesday due to winter weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the winter storm, Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) bus service will not operate on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

According to MMT officials, this is for all routes and includes both fixed-route and Metro Mobility services.

MMT apologized for the inconvenience but said safety is a top priority and the conditions in some areas have forced canceled services.

For more information on bus services, click here.