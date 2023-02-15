El Paso County nears third year of worker shortage in highway department

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In late February 2021, we first reported on an unusually-high number of job vacancies in the county's highway department, and the situation has only become worse since then.

The number of openings for maintenance workers to drive snowplows and perform other duties had remained around 30 but is now nearing 40, according to Kevin Mastin, the county's executive director of public works.

Mastin said that eight or nine candidates are currently going through the application process and likely will be hired by the end of the month -- leaving more than two dozen openings to fill.

However, those new hires won't be ready to drive a snowplow on their own for six months -- meaning that the department can send out only 32 plows for a snow event instead of the full call-out of 42 plows.

Mastin said that because of the lack of workers, it may take his crews a day or two longer than usual to finish snow removal after a storm.

