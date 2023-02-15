Colorado Springs on accident alert status

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Due to the weather and road conditions, the Colorado Springs Police Department went on Accident Alert Status as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

According to CSPD, all traffic accidents can be cold-reported or reported online with the following criteria.

No fatality or injury requiring medical attention and transport to a hospital by ambulance was sustained by any person(s) involved in the crash

No driver involved in the crash is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

No driver failed to provide a valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance information

No driver left the scene before exchanging the necessary information

No severe damage to another’s vehicle or property; (e.g., the vehicle crashed into a building, moderate or severe damage level as defined above)

A single vehicle with higher severity of damage

Any environmental impact deemed by CSPD that limits exposure to the public for safety and/or public health concerns. (e.g., COVID-19)

No damage to any public property (e.g., a road sign, utility pole, etc.,), other than wildlife.

For more information on cold reporting, click here.