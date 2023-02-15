Colorado Dept. of Public Safety awarded $4.5 million to combat gun violence

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Wednesday that the Colorado Department of Public Safety will receive $4,564,438 from the U.S. Department of Justice to fund efforts to combat gun violence.

As part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, the Justice Department issued 49 awards to states, territories, and the District of Columbia. According to the Justice Department, an investment of $231 million will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including but not limited to, extreme risk protection order (ERPO) programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others. This investment is authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, legislation that was signed into law by President Biden in June of 2022. Including the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program, the law allocates a total of $1.4 billion to the Office of Justice Programs over five years to develop, implement, and sustain meaningful investments in safer communities, the Justice Department said.

“The Justice Department is working relentlessly to protect communities from violent crime and the gun violence that often drives it, and the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program is an important part of that effort,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “These awards will support the kinds of crisis intervention programs that we know save lives and help protect children, families, and communities across the country from senseless acts of gun violence.”

For a full list of awards, visit: https://data.ojp.usdoj.gov/stories/s/O-BJA-2023-171458/b5xz-as5z/.