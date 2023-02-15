Circle K’s across Colorado offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel on Feb. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, more than 360 Circle K stores across the Rocky Mountain region are offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel, including in Colorado Springs.

According to officials with Circle K, the offer is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. as part of the Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up.

People can find the nearest participating Circle K location here.

Through Feb. 28, people can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win over $500,000 in cash prizes from Circle K.