Pueblo mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo mayor Nick Gradisar has issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo ahead of the incoming winter storm.

The city said the declaration commences at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and ends at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless.

