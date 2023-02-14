Pueblo Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers numerous stolen vehicles on property near Avondale

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) executed a search warrant Monday night at a property in eastern Pueblo County, near Avondale.

The sheriff's office said numerous stolen vehicles were recovered. The warrant was executed at a property in the 52000 block of Highway 50 East. The vehicles were found around an outbuilding on the property.

According to the PCSO, deputies recovered two trucks, a bulldozer, four trailers, and a motorcycle. The two trucks, bulldozer, and motorcycle were reported stolen. The vehicle identification numbers on all of the trailers were also removed. An enclosed trailer that was found on the property had items belonging to a Colorado Springs church. That trailer was also reported stolen.

The PCSO said another pickup truck was also seized because it was identified as being used in the theft of a trailer and heavy machinery in Canon City. A box truck was also seized that had been reported stolen in that same Canon City incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and the PCSO investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident or the other related incidents is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 and reference #4193. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.