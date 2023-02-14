Private funeral planned for Fountain PD Officer who died after falling from bridge during high-speed chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department released information Tuesday on the funeral arrangements for Ofc. Julian Becerra.

Ofc. Becerra died Feb. 11, nine days after he was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo.

According to the FPD, the family has chosen to have a private funeral, not open to the public. Due to that, the exact date and location will not be released.

The FPD said, "we understand the desire for everyone to pay their respects, however, we will continue to honor the wishes of the Becerra family."