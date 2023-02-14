El Paso County Sheriff to hold press conference to discuss its ‘involvement’ with Black ranchers

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is set to hold a press conference to address its interactions with a pair of Black ranchers and their neighbors.

The couple, Courtney and Nicole Mallery currently face stalking charges after they claim they've been harassed by neighbors and an El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy. Courtney was arrested last week and Nicole was arrested back in November.

With the Mallerys alleging their arrests were racially motivated, the Rocky Mountain National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is now investigating the incidents.

In the last two years, since moving onto their Yoder ranch, the Mallerys allege their neighbors and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have racially attacked them, from vandalizing their property to the mutilation of livestock.

Tuesday at 1:30 p.m., El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal will hold a press conference to provide comments and information relative to the agency’s ongoing involvement with the Mallerys and their neighbors.

Also speaking will be El Paso County Executive Director of Communications Vernon Stewart, El Paso County District 4 Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Christopher Gonzalez.

The press conference will be streamed below: