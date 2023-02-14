Skip to Content
Colorado to receive $37 million for wildfire mitigation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRDO) -- More money is on the way to help wildfire mitigation along the Front Range.

Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the Front Range and the Inflation Reduction Act, Colorado will receive $37 million to mitigate wildfire risks.

The goal is to help prevent wildfires in Colorado's Arapahoe, Roosevelt, and Pike-San Isabel National Forests.

According to legislators, the Colorado Front Range has been identified by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) as high-risk for fires in their Confronting the Wildfire Crisis strategy and as one of the ten Initial Landscapes Investments to receive funding.

