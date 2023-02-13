Vietnam veterans to speak to Air Force Academy cadets Monday on golden anniversary of war’s end

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week marks the 50th anniversary of the first release of American prisoners from the Vietnam War in a process called Operation Homecoming.

U.S. National Archives & Records

As part of the occasion, several Vietnam veterans are scheduled to speak Monday afternoon to cadets at the Air Force Academy.

The veterans want to educate cadets about the reality of situations they may face when they begin their active-duty careers.

Cadets will hear from Mike McGrath, a retired Navy captain and former prisoner of war (POW), and Air Force veteran George Hayward, who has written a book about the attempted escape of two POWs in 1969.

U.S. Military

Military records show that 325 Air Force personnel and 77 Army soldiers were among the 591 POWs whose release officially began on February 12, 1973 from Hanoi, North Vietnam and Saigon, South Vietnam; the release continued through April 1973.

The release was negotiated as a cease-fire in the war by Henry Kissinger, who at the time served as national security assistant to President Richard Nixon; the agreement stated that the POW release would start within 60 days after American forces withdrew from Vietnam, which effectively ended the United States' eight-year involvement in the conflict.

U.S. Air Force

More than 58,000 Americans died in the war and it's believed that nearly 1,600 remain unaccounted for.