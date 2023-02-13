State Patrol to increase enforcement in San Luis Valley on Valentine’s Day

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has announced that the Alamosa Troop will be increasing patrols or performing a surge operation on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

CSP said the increased patrols in the San Luis Valley on Valentine's Day are an effort to reduce serious bodily injury and fatal crashes.

State Troopers will be focusing on the following violations during this operation: exceeding lawful and safe speeds, inattentive driving, impaired driving, and failure to yield the right of way.

If you do see unsafe driving on Valentine's Day, or any time, report it to Colorado State Patrol by dialing *CSP (*277).