Pueblo County residents need to re-register phones for new alert system

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking people to re-register their phones to keep getting emergency alerts.

According to the sheriff's office, residents need to re-register their phones through the RAVE Alert system after RAVE Mobile Safety merged with the county's current provider, SWIFT911.

Those who currently have registered cell phones to receive Pueblo County alert notifications through the SWIFT911 system are required to re-register with the new RAVE system by Feb. 28.

Anyone who hasn't registered yet is encouraged to do so. The sheriff's office said these notifications have critical and potentially life-saving information during emergencies.

PCSO

To register a cell phone for the RAVE Alert system, go to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website. Go to the “How Do I” tab at the top and under the “Sign Up For” tab click on emergency notifications and click on the “Register Now” icon in the middle of the page. Complete the form, submit it and you are registered.

This change only affects those registered through Pueblo County's alert notification system. The city's alert system is not affected by the change.