Emergency water main repairs temporarily disrupt water for Manitou Springs residents

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the City of Manitou Springs' Public Works department began emergency repairs on the water main that connects the City's Mesa water storage tank to Manitou Springs.

The emergency repairs were first announced at 8:20 a.m.

By 12:05 p.m., city officials said the emergency repairs had been resolved and the water was turned back on. The repairs were initially expected to be completed by 2 p.m.

City officials said the repair will create a "water disruption for a large percentage of households in Manitou Springs" due to water pressure dropping. For that reason, residents are asked to conserve "as much water as possible."

That means:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

At 10 a.m., the city said response crews had located the break and were beginning repairs.

Once the water connection is restored, the city said discolored water and/or low water pressure are normal. People are asked to run their bathtub tap on cold to resolve the issue.

A central location for updates on this issue is on the City’s website.

This is the second time in less than two months the city's water system was affected by emergency water main repairs. On Dec. 28, 2022, crews performed an emergency water main repair on the water main that connects the city’s water storage tank to all of Manitou Springs.

Residents were asked to conserve water that day as well.