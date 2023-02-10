VFW organizes fundraiser to help raise funds for injured Fountain Police Ofc. Becerra

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday evening, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) hosted a fundraising event to raise money for Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra and his family.

The community dinner, which began at 5 p.m., is to honor and help Ofc. Becerra after he was seriously injured from falling off a bridge trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo.

Friday morning, the Fountain Police Department said Ofc. Becerra was on life support surrounded by his family and friends.

Nearly 20 members of the VFW prepared the community steak dinners. There were 150 tickets available for $15 each.

VFW Post 6461 Facebook

"That gets you your steak, your baked potato your green beans, your salad, and a dessert and a dinner roll," said Travis Baker, Post Commander for VFW in Fountain.

All of the money raised will go directly to Officer Becerra's family.

"This is definitely something where we have brought our whole community," said Baker.

Baker said organizing this event for Ofc. Becerra and his family is important to him. Especially after experiencing a similar injury.

"I was on leave I was still active-duty army at the time.. and I fell approximately 50 feet is what the documents that I received and I spent my last two years in the army at Walter Reed military medical center in recovery," said Baker.

So far, Baker said more than $1,000 has been donated to Becerra Family, and that total doesn't include the money being raised Friday night.

"Normally we sell the first 50 steaks within 45 minutes," added Becerra.

Organizers expect the event to sell out. The event is at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6461 at 753 S Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, CO 80817.