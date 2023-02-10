Pueblo Police: Man accused of assaulting multiple people, including officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man faces multiple charges, including assaulting officers, after he reportedly attacked two people.

On Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Rd. at 5:48 p.m. The reporting party told dispatchers two men were fighting inside one of the apartments.

At the scene, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Joseph Montoya, who was seen walking out of the apartment. A female witness confirmed Montoya's identity.

According to PPD, officers found a man inside the apartment covered in blood and unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After speaking to witnesses, PPD learned the victim and Montoya met earlier in the day. Montoya was invited back to the man's apartment. A witness told police when they spoke with the victim over the phone later that evening, the victim told that witness to "come to his residence right away." The victim explained he had gotten into a fight with Montoya over money they exchanged earlier.

The witness told investigators she asked Montoya to leave the apartment. That's when he reportedly punched her in the face twice. She then went outside and called 911.

When officers tried contacting him, PPD said Montoya became "uncooperative." He was eventually put under arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center for 2nd Degree Assault on the male victim, 3rd Degree assault on the female victim, and 3rd Degree assault for spitting on officers.