Injured Fountain Police Officer on life support, surrounded by family

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department provided an update on the officer who was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo.

On Feb. 2, Ofc. Julian Becerra fell 40 feet off a bridge on S. Academy, just east of Hartford St. He and others were trying to capture 31-year-old Devon Bobian, 32-year-old Anthony Vallejos, and 28-year-old Danisha Pacheco.

According to investigators, the trio led law enforcement on a lengthy car chase through El Paso County. At one point, FPD said the trio tried an armed carjacking at a parking lot of the Love’s Travel Plaza between Fountain and Security-Widefield.

At some point, while trying to detain the suspects, FPD said Ofc. Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below. He was taken via Flight for Life to St. Francis Hospital.

Friday morning, the FPD released a statement saying:

Officer Becerra is currently on life support and surrounded by his family and friends. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of Officer Becerra, his family, and his Fountain Police Department family. Any further updates will only come from Lisa Schneider, the Public Information Officer for Fountain Police Department. There has been a lot of misinformation provided so we want to assure you that all official updates, with accurate information, will only come from this office. Fountain Police Department

Below are two verified donation sites to help his family during this difficult time:

The Southern Colorado Law enforcement Foundation, this donation site gives 100% of funds received to the family.

The GoFundMe created by Ofc. Becerra's brother-in-law.