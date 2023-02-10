Guilty verdict for Pueblo man accused of killing motorcyclist in DUI-related crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was found guilty Friday of vehicular homicide in a deadly 2021 motorcycle crash.

Shawn Kiefer was found guilty on two counts; Vehicular Homicide-DUI and Vehicular Assault-DUI. His third charge, Reckless Driving, was dismissed.

The defense claimed that the victim, 48-year-old Darrel Pagel was under driving a motorcycle without a license and while under the influence.

However, prosecutors argued that Kiefer caused the crash because he was under the influence of alcohol and was going well over the speed limit.

Kiefer was arrested back in 2021 after he fled from the scene of a deadly crash. According to police, Kiefer was driving his SUV east on Pueblo Blvd. when he crashed into a motorcycle from behind as it slowed to approach a turn.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle and two victims lying on Pueblo Blvd. Kiefer's SUV was found in a nearby convenience store parking lot with severe damage.

Kiefer is set to be sentenced on May 19, 2023.