Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a hospital. CSP said there aren't any details on the other driver involved.

At this time, it's unclear what or who caused the crash.

On Facebook, the Custer County Sheriff's Office released the following statement: