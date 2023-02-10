Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 1:25 PM

Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City

MGN

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to a hospital. CSP said there aren't any details on the other driver involved.

At this time, it's unclear what or who caused the crash.

On Facebook, the Custer County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:

Please keep one of our deputies in your thoughts and prayers. He was just involved in a injury car crash near Canon City.

Custer County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content