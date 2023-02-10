Custer County Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash near Cañon City
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Custer County Sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash in Fremont County, just east of Cañon City
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened at 11:40 a.m. Friday near Highway 115 and MacKenzie Ave. The crash involved two vehicles.
The deputy was taken by ambulance to a hospital. CSP said there aren't any details on the other driver involved.
At this time, it's unclear what or who caused the crash.
On Facebook, the Custer County Sheriff's Office released the following statement:
Please keep one of our deputies in your thoughts and prayers. He was just involved in a injury car crash near Canon City.Custer County Sheriff's Office Facebook