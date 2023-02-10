Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police K9 Donut and his handler acting as security for Super Bowl LVII

CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A K9 officer and his handler with the Colorado Springs Police Department are helping out with security for Super Bowl LVII.

K9 Donut and his handler Officer Biechler are pitching in for Sunday's game and acting as security for the Super Bowl along with other K9 teams from across the country.

CSPD

These furry crime fighters are working to make sure that players and spectators alike have an enjoyable and safe game day experience.

