Woman arrested for trying to kidnap a young child at an Alamosa Walmart

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police credit citizens and workers at an Alamosa grocery store in saving a young child from being kidnapped.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 12:49 Thursday on reports of an attempted kidnapping in progress. Investigators said at the scene, police learned a woman grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and tried to take them.

APD said due to the quick actions of citizens within the store who were able to restrain the woman until police arrived, the child was reunited with their parents.

Police arrested 50-year-old Kimberli Jones, of Blana, and she was taken to the Alamosa County Detention Center. Jones faces the following charges; kidnapping an F-3, felony menacing an F-5, child abuse an F-5, and disorderly conduct which is an M-3.

On Facebook, the APD thanked "the brave citizens, Walmart Staff, and community for the quick response and for being alert.'