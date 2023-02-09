Skip to Content
Nationwide data shows Colorado has the most devoted dog owners

COLORADO (KRDO) -- New data collected by Forbes Advisor =found that Colorado ranks #1 among the states with the most devoted dog owners.

According to Forbes Advisor:

  • Colorado dog owners were second most likely to move from an apartment to a house so their dogs would have a yard
  • 7% of Colorado dog owners left a job they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office
  • 11% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office
  • Colorado is home to the fourth-highest percentage of dog owners who lived on a tighter budget to afford their dogs' expenses

The top five states with the most devoted dog owners are:

  1. Colorado
  2. Virginia
  3. Georgia
  4. Alaska
  5. Nevada

Nationwide, Forbes Advisor found:

  • 39.29% lived on a tighter budget to afford their dogs’ expenses.
  • 13.96% moved from an apartment to a house so their dog would have a yard.
  • 7.47% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office.
  • 6.78% broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog.
  • 5.25% took a pay cut or accepted a position with fewer benefits to work remotely or have access to a dog-friendly office.
  • 4.57% left a job that they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office.
  • Additionally, 36% of dog owners reported that they would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on life-saving medical care for their dogs
