Nationwide data shows Colorado has the most devoted dog owners
COLORADO (KRDO) -- New data collected by Forbes Advisor =found that Colorado ranks #1 among the states with the most devoted dog owners.
According to Forbes Advisor:
- Colorado dog owners were second most likely to move from an apartment to a house so their dogs would have a yard
- 7% of Colorado dog owners left a job they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office
- 11% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office
- Colorado is home to the fourth-highest percentage of dog owners who lived on a tighter budget to afford their dogs' expenses
The top five states with the most devoted dog owners are:
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Georgia
- Alaska
- Nevada
Nationwide, Forbes Advisor found:
- 39.29% lived on a tighter budget to afford their dogs’ expenses.
- 13.96% moved from an apartment to a house so their dog would have a yard.
- 7.47% stayed at a job they disliked because it allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office.
- 6.78% broke up with a significant other who didn’t like their dog.
- 5.25% took a pay cut or accepted a position with fewer benefits to work remotely or have access to a dog-friendly office.
- 4.57% left a job that they liked because another company let them work from home or had a dog-friendly office.
- Additionally, 36% of dog owners reported that they would spend $4,000 or more out-of-pocket on life-saving medical care for their dogs