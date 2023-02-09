House passes bill to bring teachers licensed in other states to Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the State House voted to pass a bill that'll hopefully address the teacher shortage in Colorado.

HB23-1064, known as the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, is meant to help bring teachers licensed in other states to work in Colorado.

The bill summary states:

The bill enacts the "Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact" (compact). The compact is designed to make it easier for teachers, especially active military members and eligible military spouses, from one member state to receive a teacher's license from another member state.

The bill passed 46 to 16.

Supports said the bill will attract more "high-quality teachers" by streamlining the process to obtain a Colorado teaching license.

HB23-1064 also helps military spouses become teachers by removing barriers to entering into education, making it easier for people who move around often.