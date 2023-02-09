Daily flights from Colorado Springs to Long Beach to begin July 2023

“Southwest Airlines has been tremendously supportive of the Colorado Springs community both as one of our key carriers and as a community partner since they began service,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS in a press release. “We’re looking forward to both our partnership and service at COS growing.”

According to the airport, Southwest Airlines begins daily service begins July 11, 2023.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning the summer of 2023, Colorado Springs Airport (COS) will offer nonstop daily flights to Long Beach (LGB).

