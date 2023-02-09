18-year-old killed in Colorado Springs crash near Citadel Mall identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police released the name of the 18-year-old killed in a two-car crash that happened near the Citadel Mall Sunday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Gary Verdine Latrell Velasquez-Toby was killed after he was ejected from a vehicle.

At 1:27 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Academy Blvd. and Palmer Park Blvd. An initial investigation determined a vehicle was traveling north on Acadelby Blvd. at Palmer Park Blvd. when it was struck by an eastbound vehicle on Palmer Park Blvd.

According to CSPD, Velasquez-Toby was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries. Multiple others involved in the crash were taken to hospitals, some with serious bodily injuries.

CSPD's Major Crash Team determined alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. At this time, no arrests have been made, however, the investigation is ongoing.

CSPD said this was the second traffic fatality of 2023. At this time last year, there were two traffic fatalities.