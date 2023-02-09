14-year-old dromedary camel at the Pueblo Zoo passes away
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just two weeks before her 15th birthday, the Pueblo Zoo lost its dromedary camel Cleo.
According to the zoo, Cleo passed away from kidney disease.
The zoo released the following statement Wednesday about her death:
Cleo was a special camel who was beautiful, goofy, and sassy, having strong opinions when things didn't go her way. As Cleo's trainer, she proved to me that camels are super smart by picking up on behaviors quickly and cooperating with her medical care, allowing our vet staff to examine her up close while in the training chute. Her favorite treats were chopped apples/carrots, tearing up cardboard boxes, and rolling in the mud on a hot summer day. Despite how bossy she can be, she was there for Presley (our Bactrian camel) when he wasn't feeling brave and would be the first to investigate new things. The zoo has lost an amazing animal and she will be painfully missed. We loved you, Cleo.Keeper/Trainer Zack