District 11 staff member on leave, under investigation for ‘inappropriate and aggressive’ interaction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a staff member at a Colorado Springs high school for an alleged "inappropriate and aggressive" interaction.

District 11 sent parents and guardians at Mitchell High School a message stating:

We are investigating a recent situation at our school that involved an alleged inappropriate and aggressive interaction with a staff member. Due to these allegations and an ongoing D11 and police investigation, the employee was placed on administrative leave. District 11 security personnel and Mitchell and district administrators are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department during this investigation. We ask that you maintain the investigation's integrity and not spread any rumors online or otherwise. Colorado Springs School District 11

The staff member has reportedly been placed on administrative leave.

A spokesperson from D11 said they can't release any more information about this incident because it's a "personnel matter."

KRDO also reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for comment. CSPD confirmed an investigation into the allegation was initiated. However, they don't have further details to share at this time.