today at 6:53 PM
Crews responding to structure fire near Cripple Creek

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are responding to a structure fire Wednesday night in an area three miles north of Cripple Creek.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said the fire is near the 2900 block of County Road 1.

An initial Tweet from the Teller County Sheriff's Office asked nearby residents to "shelter in place" for the fire. KRDO has reached out for clarification on the cause of the shelter-in-place.

The Sheriff's Office clarified that the shelter-in-place was issued simply in an attempt to try and keep people from the area of the fire because it is in a "really tight" neighborhood in a very rural area.

Teller County Road 1 is closed in both directions from the Cripple Creek city limits to Agnes Drive. The Sheriff's Office said they will provide an update once the road is open.

