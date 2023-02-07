Skip to Content
Teller Co. Sheriff’s Office makes large drug bust over the weekend

Cody Haakensen and the items confiscated at his home.
TCSO
Cody Haakensen and the items confiscated at his home.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) executed a search warrant at 907 South Woodland Ave, just outside of Woodland Park.

During the search, the TCSO said they found a loaded pistol, 108 fentanyl pills, 2.6 grams of methamphetamine, seven loaded needles of heroin, 59 Seroquel pills, 66 Trazadone pills, .55g of heroin, and 400 ml of an unknown liquid substance.

24-year-old Cody Haakensen was arrested and charged with two counts of drug felonies- special offender, unlawful distribution, manufacturing, dispensing or sale of a class 2 drug, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haakensen's bond was set at $50,000.

