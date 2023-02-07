Student arrested Tuesday after bringing gun to Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sierra High School, a school in Colorado Springs' Harrison District 2, released a statement Tuesday afternoon alerting families that a student had brought a gun to school.

The school said students informed the administration after the start of the school day that another student may have a weapon in their bag. That student was escorted from their class to the office and a search was conducted that led to the recovery of the gun. The school said at no time was the gun shown at school or used to threaten other students.

The student was arrested and criminal charges will be brought against them, as well as school-imposed disciplinary measures, the school said.

The statement went on to say that the school is sharing this information with Sierra families because it values transparency and safe schools. Parents are encouraged to speak with students about the incident and make it clear that weapons never have a place in school.