Pueblo felon sentenced to nearly 16 years for intent to sell meth and other charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A prior felon in Pueblo has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers began investigating an anonymous tip in Oct. 2021 about 44-year-old Kenneth Baca selling a "large amount of drugs."

After setting up surveillance on a motel, officers observed Baca pull in and knew he didn't have a license, the PPD said. After conducting a traffic stop and patting him down, officers discovered a pistol in Baca's pocket and immediately place him into custody. At the time, Baca was on supervised release after serving time in prison for a previous felon-in-possession conviction.

The PPD said officers searched the vehicle Baca was driving and found a backpack containing methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, a digital scale, $1,746 in U.S. currency, a notebook that appeared to be a drug ledger, and a wallet containing Baca’s identification cards. In the motel room registered to Baca officers recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a suspected drug ledger, and $1,018 in U.S. currency.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Baca was sentenced to 190 months in federal prison after he plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.