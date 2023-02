COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just before 9 p.m. Monday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of N. Academy and Entrada on a single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had gone off the road and hit a light pole. CSPD said the rider was dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash investigation.