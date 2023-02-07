CSFD extinguishes large vehicle fire near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you were seeing smoke in the middle of Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon, it was coming from several vehicles that were on fire.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), crews responded to 4225 Sinton Rd. just before 2 p.m. for a vehicle fire. When they arrived they found a box truck and semi on fire.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but at leat one of the vehicles was destroyed.

CSFD said it is unknown at this time what cause the fire.