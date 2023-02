PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police say the son started shooting after his father refused to let him use the family van.

Police were called out early on Saturday to a residence on E. 7th St, between Kingston and La Crosse. When they arrived, they say they found a man - the father - with a gunshot wound to his knee.

The son has been charged with 1st-degree assault and was booked with Pueblo Youth Services Center.