Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 2:53 PM
Published 3:02 PM

Red Cross to partner with Pueblo Fire Department to install smoke alarms for free

American Red Cross

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a little over a month, the American Red Cross will partner with the Pueblo Fire Department to "sound the alarm" and install some detectors for free.

According to the PFD, volunteers will be installing smoke alarms on Pueblo's east side from E. 8th St. to E. 14th and Hudson to Norwood on March 11, 2023.

The PFD said working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half.

If you can't get a fire alarm on March 11, please request an appointment by calling 833-498-8092 or by clicking here.

Volunteers to help, request an appointment and learn more can be found here.

To request free alarms and sign up for home fire escape planning:

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content