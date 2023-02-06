Red Cross to partner with Pueblo Fire Department to install smoke alarms for free

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a little over a month, the American Red Cross will partner with the Pueblo Fire Department to "sound the alarm" and install some detectors for free.

According to the PFD, volunteers will be installing smoke alarms on Pueblo's east side from E. 8th St. to E. 14th and Hudson to Norwood on March 11, 2023.

The PFD said working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death from home fires in half.

If you can't get a fire alarm on March 11, please request an appointment by calling 833-498-8092 or by clicking here.

Volunteers to help, request an appointment and learn more can be found here.

To request free alarms and sign up for home fire escape planning: