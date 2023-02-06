Man charged with second-degree burglary in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken into custody in connection to a burglary investigation in Old Colorado City early Monday morning.

At 3:36 a.m., a Gold Hill patrol officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department was patrolling the 2300 block of West Colorado Ave. when he noticed a business with a broken front door.

The officer identified the suspect as 38-year-old Matthew Covey. According to CSPD, Covey was found a block away.

He was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the charge of 2nd-degree burglary.