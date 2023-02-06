Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis directed Coloradans struggling with high energy costs to state agencies offering help.

In a press conference, Polis said his biggest concern is that high natural gas prices that have been caused by factors out of their control, like the war in Ukraine and severe weather in other parts of the country.

Those causes have made some see their monthly bills jump upwards of $200+ in their utility bills this winter.

Polis also called on holding utility companies more accountable for natural gas prices. Specifically, because that fuel is not only for heating, but to generate electricity leading to higher electric bills too.

"There's a lot we can do to make ourselves more immune to that in the future, and provide relief now, and save people money -- and we're going to be very aggressive in our approach to lowering costs," said Polis.

Polis also directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the Colorado Energy Office (CEO) to implement several immediate actions to alleviate the natural gas energy burden on Coloradans.

In his letter, the Governor directed the PUC to take action including:

Improving access to and capacity of bill payment assistance programs

Working with utilities to secure federal funding for programs targeting Colorado homes and businesses

Incentivizing utilities to reduce customer costs

Identifying potential utility actions related to gas contracting, financial hedging, and gas storage; educating consumers on energy conservation

Analyzing ways to limit bill spikes

Identifying ways to support consumers in the direst circumstances, including outreach about payment options for those behind on their bills

Implementing new approaches to increase public engagement with utility issues at the PUC



Governor Polis directed the Colorado Energy Office to take action including:

Expediting the creation of federally funded home energy rebates and other programs

Identifying new regulatory approaches and rate structures to align customer and utility conservation incentives

Implementing the state’s building performance standards, which apply to many large multifamily residences to reduce utility bills

Consider establishing m new statewide building energy codes and providing technical assistance to local governments adopting the codes, in collaboration with the Department of Local Affairs to reduce utility bills

Implementing microgrid programs with state and federal funding.

Read more on the governor's address on fighting for lower energy costs here.