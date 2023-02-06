Colorado State Patrol completes rollout of body-worn cameras to all troopers

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol announced Monday its completed implementation, certification, and training on new body-worn cameras for all 725 active troopers state-wide.

In 2020, SB20-217 was passed which required all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement body-worn cameras by July 1, 2023.

Due to the size of the agency, CSP said the rollout was conducted in a phased approach across the state by district with completion of February 2023.

“The body-worn camera has been a good addition to the Colorado State Patrol operations,” said Sgt. Troy Kessler, CSP public information officer. “Troopers have found the evidence collected via the body-worn camera is a valuable source to be used in investigations.”

With all troopers with BWCs, CSP said it'll expand the cameras to the agency's Port of Entry officers. Those officers will receive training and body-worn cameras at the end of April 2023 with completion by the end of Aug. 2023.