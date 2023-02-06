Skip to Content
City of Pueblo under declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency beginning Feb. 7

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Tuesday, the City of Pueblo will be under a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency.

According to the Office of the Mayor, this order is due to the National Weather Service predicting low temperatures this week.

The National Weather Service said a weather system will spread snow across the mountains Monday night into the southern I-25 corridor before coming to an end Monday night with cooler weather returning Tuesday.

NWS

Under this order, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions can utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for people in need.

The emergency declaration begins at 5 p.m. Tuesday and ends Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7 a.m.

