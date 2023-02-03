Skip to Content
WATCH LIVE: Fountain Police hold press conference on car chase ending in officer falling off bridge

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department is set to hold a press conference Friday at 5 p.m. to provide the latest information on a car chase that ended in an officer falling off a bridge.

The press conference is expected to be held at 5 p.m. Watch the stream below:

Officers with several agencies were pursuing a suspect who had "committed multiple felonies," according to Fountain Police.

According to FPD, the pursuit began along I-25 in the Fountain area.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle was disabled by tire spikes. Fountain Police told KRDO that three suspects bailed out of the car, running away.

While trying to catch the suspects, a Fountain Police Officer fell roughly 30 feet off S. Academy crossing over Fountain Creek.

Officer Becerra was taken to a hospital via flight for life.

Friday morning, officials said the Ofc. Becerra was in stable condition.

