United Way of Pueblo County offers grants to smaller non-profits

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way is offering smaller non-profits a chance for additional funding through grants.

In February, United Way encourages Pueblo organizations to be aware of two open grant opportunities within UWPC’s four service priority areas: Economic Mobility and Opportunity, Youth Success, Crisis Intervention, and Nonprofit Capacity Development.

Two grant opportunities are available for Pueblo County nonprofits, and the deadline to apply is Saturday, March 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Community Impact Grant

Grant funds available to any nonprofit in Pueblo County meeting a critical community need not currently funded by United Way. Any nonprofit agency with a 501(c)3 IRS designation may apply.

Qualifying programs address a pressing, unmet need that can demonstrate a significant, measurable impact in one of United Way’s four service priority areas: Economic Mobility and Opportunity, Youth Success, Crisis Intervention, or Nonprofit Capacity Development. Range: $2,500 - $20,000.

El Pomar Foundation Community Problem Solving (CPS) Grant

Focuses on funding direct service for basic needs: food, shelter, utilities, etc. for the homeless and indigent.

Registration for the Informational Session and grant applications can be found here.