Search for missing El Paso County 16-year-old in need of medication

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old who needs medication.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Jose left his home at in the 6800 block of Chippewa Rd. at 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office says Jose is developmentally delayed and needs his inhaler.

He was last seen wearing the outfit in the picture below on the right.

EPCSO

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-390-5555.